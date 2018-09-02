Jefferson City Public Schools honors bus driver from shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - At Monday night's board of education meeting, Jefferson City Public Schools honored the driver who was behind the wheel when a school bus was caught in the middle of a shooting.

According to JCPS's Facebook page, Tiesha "Ty" Donner was driving Bus #28 on April 6 when the bus was struck by gunfire at least four times. The shooting happened on East Elm Street.

At the time, the bus was carrying elementary school students.

At the meeting Monday night, the school district officially thanked Donner with a standing ovation, according to JCPS' Facebook page.

The post read:

"Ty, your quick-thinking and steady hands kept East School students safe - and we can't thank you enough for that!!!"

The Jefferson City Police Department arrested Royce Kemp, 20, of Jefferson City and Jermaine Gray, 23, from Fulton. As of Saturday, police were still looking for Craig Hawkins, a 17-year-old Jefferson City resident who police said is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Associated Press, all three were charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. One is facing a drug possession charge, as well.