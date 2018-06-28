Jefferson City Public Schools partnering with Columbia College

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools will partner with Columbia College in an effort to help students at both institutions obtain a better future.

Jefferson City Public Schools Superintendent Brian Mitchell said he hopes the program will help students make goals for life after high school.

"It will give our kids the opportunity to see what the world that awaits them looks like," Mitchell said.

JCPS students of all grade levels will participate in workshops that cover things like job-training skills and how to create a resume, along with field trips to the Columbia College campus.

"We will be inviting some of the Jefferson City Public Schools students for different athletic events, different fine arts events and visa-versa. We will have Columbia College staff at various Jefferson City Public Schools events," Sam Fleury, Senior Community and Alumni Relations Coordinator for Columbia College, said.

Mitchell said the partnership will also allow students to get a feel for programs Columbia College has to offer.

"We want kids who are in a specific academy to be able to go in and visit specific programs, whether its their law enforcement program or health services program," Mitchell said.

The partnership will also help prepare future teachers coming from Columbia College. Mitchell said JCPS plans to help place each of its student teachers at a school in the district.

"It will help some of our kids that are already in college prepare for a world of teaching in the classroom," Mitchell said.

Fleury said he also hopes the program will help students become aware of Columbia College.

"They've called us the best kept secret sometimes in the region that we are in," Fleury said. "We're all about access to education."

The partnership will officially kick off at the Jefferson City Public School "Welcome Back" barbecue which members of the Columbia College staff will also attend.