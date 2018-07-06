Jefferson City Public Schools Recognized for Mentoring Program

The Character Education Partnership (CEP) in Washington D.C. has recognized Jefferson City Public Schools as a 2013 Promising Practice for their practice, Mentoring with Character.

JCPS' mentoring program, JC Champions, enlists members of the community to come into the public schools to help students who may benefit from additional adult support in developing the character traits needed to be good students and good citizens.



Superintendent Dr. Brian Mitchell said, "Our district prides itself on developing meaningful mentor-student relationships. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our staff and the mentors who are so graciously volunteering their time."



Several JCPS buildings also received CEP Promising Practice Awards this year.



JCPS received a CEP Promising Practice Award last year for the district's work with the Central Missouri Honor Flight program.



Missouri was the state with the largest number of Promising Practice Award Winners, with 122.