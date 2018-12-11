Jefferson City Public Schools to receive $1.5 million for road construction

By: Connor Snelson, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - The agreement between the Jefferson City School District and the city will reimburse the school district up to $1.5 million for the construction of a road near Capitol City High School.

If the school district doesn’t use all $1.5 million then they will receive whatever is left over to use on additional improvements.

Jason Hoffman, the chief operating officer for JCPS, said now is the best time for road construction.

“You know if you think about building a street they knew they needed this street and they could’ve done it at a later time, but as were building and doing excavating there is never going to be a cheaper time than right now to build this road,” Hoffman said.

The project will connect Creek Trail Drive and Mission Drive.

Hoffman said it’s a win for all.

“It connects Mission Drive to Creek Trail so it brings traffic through that area in an effective and efficient way so it helps the city in traffic flow and it helps us in getting people around our property, so I think it’s a win for all parties,” Hoffman said.

Project manager Mitchell Fuemmeler said the school is nearly halfway completed.

“We’re sitting at a little less than halfway complete, at 40% build. We’re pushing to get all of the structures done, windows are going in, and drywall is started on the inside which is really right where we were originally scheduled to be.

The next steps for the project are to work on the inside of the building.

“In the next month we are going to be busy Getting the exterior complete, having all of the windows complete, and having heat on inside where we can do all of the interior work,” Fuemmeler said.

The project is right on time and expected to be by the end of 2019.

“This job has got a pretty critical timeline on it, we have to have enough space in the building for freshman and sophomores at the end of august 2019. We’ve got phasing and have laid out areas for where those students will be,” Fuemmeler said.

“By the end of 2019 we’ll be fully complete,” Fuemmeler said.




