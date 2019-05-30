Jefferson City Public Schools warn parents of security breach

COLUMBIA - Jefferson City Public Schools has confirmed a data break that the personal information of some current and former students was stolen by an employee.

The information included any combination of the following: name, address, student education record information, medical information, and Missouri Student Identification System number.

In a letter to parents, JCPS spokesperson Ryan Burns said an employee who had access to district files transferred the information to his own Gmail account.

Burns said investigators have asked the person to return the files, but that has not happened. The employee has been placed on administrative leave.

Burns said JCPS is reviewing it's procedures.

"We are reviewing our security policies and procedures and reassessing technical, administrative, and physical safeguards to identify and implement further security enhancements, as needed, in addition to security measures already in place," she said.

JCPS has set up a dedicated call center to answer questions about this breach. It can be reached at 866-775-4209, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Central Time.

JCPS encourages impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their accounts, explanations of benefits, and credit reports for suspicious activity, and to report any suspicious activity to the affiliated institutions immediately," the district said.