Jefferson City Purchases Sirens

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City officials approved the purchase of 12 new severe weather sirens Tuesday.

The city's current outdoor sirens are about 45 years old, and have drawn criticism for being unreliable and difficult to manage. Meyer Electric Co. will supply the new sirens at a cost of about $300,000. City officials say funds will come from the half-cent capital improvements sales tax passed last year.

Jefferson City resident Donna Greenslit thinks the sirens are worth the pricetag. "I know some people in the community that can't hear [the sirens]," Greenslit said. "I have children, and want everybody in my family to hear a siren when it goes off."

Some Cole County residents have told KOMU they cannot hear the current sirens in rural areas of Cole County.