Jefferson City Ranks No. 1 for Cheapest Car Insurance

COLUMBIA - A survey conducted by ValuePenguin looked at the auto insurance rates in 81 Missouri cities. The results showed Jefferson City to have the most affordable car insurance policy. Columbia ranked fourth after Rolla and St. Peters.

"The two categories you look at are severity and frequency. How often accidents occur and the average cost to repair that car," Shelter Insurance Vice President of Public Affairs, Joe Moseley, said.

With a population of around 40,000, Jefferson City drivers can insure their vehicles for around $56 per month or $672 annually.

Columbia ranked 83 percent less than the average Missouri city with a cost of approximately $58 per month.

St. Louis was found to have the most expensive car insurance in the state with insurance costing $1,000 or more per year or about $83 a month.

Click here to see where other cities rank in this study.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the misspelling of approximately and to fix the link to the other cities' rank.)