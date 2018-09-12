Jefferson City Remembers

The veterans paid tribute to those buried in the national cemetery there.

"Each veteran's name is read, and a member of the family or someone from the organization the veteran belonged to will plug a poppy into the wreath for them," said Don Hentges, Jefferson City Veterans Council.

The poppy wreath ceremony honors veterans who died this year. Veteran Don Hentges says it's important to remember all veterans.

"Its important that we honor those that have died for our country," Hentges said. "It is easy to forget about them, but they paid an awful price so that we can be free, and celebrate holidays like today."

People who attended the ceremony agree.

"Too often we get holidays off in this great country, without knowing why, and we're so looking forward to the freedom of the time that we have, we don't appreciate how or why we got that time," said Nate Gywnn, who attended the ceremonny. "Its through the sacrifice of these men that aren't here that this tribute is paid for and your privileges are earned."

Both Gwynn and Hentges hope the ceremony helped everyone remember the sacrifices made by those who have served.

The day also featured a speaker, patriotic songs and prayer. The Missouri National Guard, State Highway Patrol and many other public service groups attended the ceremony.