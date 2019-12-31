Jefferson City renters still feel effects of tornado

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City tornado was more than seven months ago, but residents are still feeling the effects.

According to Roger Schrimpf, the owner of Schrimpf Management, the rental housing market has become crowded by those the tornado affected.

"It displaced a lot of people in Jeff City," Schrimpf said.

Of Schrimpf's roughly 700 units in the city, none were destroyed, but nine were damaged.

Schrimpf said those whose homes were affected by the tornado have flocked to available rental properties.

"From a range of $295 to $2000 [a month], which is a very nice home, the one-bedroom apartments, for us at least, are pretty much non-existent," Schrimpf said. "Those are a lot of tornado people."

Schrimpf said the larger pool of renters is mostly due to the tornado.

"I think the market is otherwise pretty stable," Schrimpf said. "I think the tornado, on top of our regular demand for those type of units, has just taken its toll, and that's why we have so limited numbers available."

As far as what is being done to fix the problem, Schrimpf said there is not much that can be done.

"You can't just build that type of stuff in the short time that we've had," Schrimpf said. "The builders are very, very busy. The good builders have more than they can do just taking care of the repairs on the places that were damaged."

Schrimpf offered some advice to those who are still seeking housing.

"Get a hold of a newspaper. Ourselves and the larger complexes around may be limited on numbers because we're the first ones they go to," Schrimpf said. "There are individuals and they do have product out there, and they're in the newspaper. Give them a call, and see what they've got available."