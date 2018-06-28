Jefferson City Residents Arrested After Radio Shack Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY - Two Jefferson City residents were arrested Sunday evening after robbing a Radio Shack.

Jefferson City Police responded to calls of an armed robbery at Radio Shack, 1709 Missouri Blvd, shortly before 5 p.m. Witnesses said that a male took an undetermined amount of cash and a PS3 from the business and then left the area on foot. A Cole County Deputy saw the suspect exit the woods in the 1600 block of Edmonds Street and enter a residence in the 1000 block of Buena Vista. Jefferson City Police Officers and Cole County Deputies approached the suspect at the residence and took him into custody.

Cole County Deputies obtained a search warrant and the stolen merchandise was recovered.

During the robbery, the suspect displayed a knife and threatened a female customer. It was later discovered she was the suspect's girlfriend and was involved in the robbery.

The female suspect is a 26-year-old Jefferson City resident and the male suspect is a 25-year-old Jefferson City resident. Both are being held in the Cole County Jail pending charges of 1st Degree Robbery and Armed Criminal Action.