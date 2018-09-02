Jefferson City Residents Celebrate Oktoberfest With Dancing and Grape Stomping

JEFFERSON CITY - Residents came from far and near to celebrate the twelfth annual Oktoberfest in historic Old Munichburg Saturday. An array of events kept both children and adults entertained throughout the day.

Visitors spent the day in the beer garden, attended a Daschund costume contest and watched traditional German dancing. Three women came to check one line off their bucket lists. They participated in the grape-stomping contest to raise money for the Missouri Lions Eye Research Foundation.

"We really came out here because the grape-stomping was for a good cause," Paula Senevey said. "And it was on my friend's bucket list. We got one checked off the list today."

The car show was also a hot commodity. Sam Struempf and Chuck Shepard come to Oktoberfest every year to socialize with other car collectors. Shepard builds cars in his free time, including a Camero.

"We just love the environment," Shepard said. "If they know a lot about cars, or a little about cars, they're just all so nice and happy to be here."

Residents also watched the Mulekicker cloggers perform dances in the afternoon. Oktoberfest ended with the Musical Uprising Youth performing which brought the celebration together to end Oktoberfest.