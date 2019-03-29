Jefferson City residents gathered to learn more about mayoral candidates
JEFFERSON CITY - With elections approaching, Jefferson City residents gathered Thursday night to learn the goals and initiatives of the mayoral candidates.
People filed into the Scruggs Student Center at Lincoln University to gain a better understanding of who they may want to vote for.
“I just want to be sure we choose the right people. This is the perfect time for a positive change in the city” said Jefferson City mother-of-three, Tamica Cartwright.
All of her children attend Jefferson City Public Schools. Cartwright said she feels worried with the recent spike in gun violence and she wants nothing more for her children to get an education in a safe environment.
Five advocacy organizations from across the mid-Missouri area collaborated to host the forum.
"All sponsoring groups share a belief in equity, inclusion and diversity”, said Pam Murray, speaking for the forum organizers “It is our hope that the resulting side by side contrasts of the candidates will lead to informed choices by voters.”
Each candidate answered the same questions with a 90 second time constraint. Some of the questions included everything from “Why are you interested in being mayor?” to “How will you use your position as mayor to attain affordable housing?”
Mayor Carroe Tergin said, "I like the direction the city has moved throughout my four years although there is room for improvement".
While Tiwan Lewis feels "big changes need to be made, starting with our youth".
JCPS school board candidates followed the mayoral candidates at the forum. Four people have filed for two JCPS School Board seats.
Both mayoral and school board elections are on April 2.
