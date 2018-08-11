Jefferson City Residents Want Safer Streets

Natalie and Nicole Landwehr spend most of their time in their backyard because their frontyard is at the Constitution and Williamsburg Way intersection, which has no stop sign.





"With traffic coming through so fast, it makes us very nervous to have the children play in front of the house," Natalie and Nicole's mother, Laura, explained. "We want the traffic to slow down. And it's also difficult, dangerous, to pull out of our driveway at times because of the fact that people are coming around the corner or up the hill and you can't see them 'til they are right there."

So, residents want three more stop signs at the intersection of Scenic Drive and Joe Lane, plus two on Constitution Drive at its intersections with Citadel Court and Williamsburg.

But, city officials said, those intersections don't need more stop signs because they would not slow traffic.

"People are just not being cautious," Laura Landwehr added. "I think they just really need to come into our neighborhood and pull out of the residents' driveways and out of the other side streets and see how dangerous it is."

A traffic study shows about 1,000 drivers use these streets everyday.

Residents plan to tell the city council at tonight's meeting that they want the stop signs.