Jefferson City residents worry new Starbucks may increase traffic

Jefferson City – The first freestanding Starbucks restaurant is coming to Jefferson City. The lot is located at 505 Missouri Blvd., across from the old St. Mary’s Hospital.

A Starbucks spokesperson said in a written statement the building is set to be 2,300 square feet.

Building Official for Jefferson City, Larry Burkhardt, said Missouri Blvd. is one of the busiest streets in the city. Some residents have voiced their concerns about the traffic on Facebook.

Zachary Patten lives near the location, and said he will have to pass it daily. He said opening a Starbucks there will cause a big commotion.

“It’s going to cause a lot of traffic backup like in the mornings going to work, I already have a problem getting to work on time because I have to drive through that area,” Patten said.

But not everyone is worried about the potential traffic.

“I don’t see the harm of a business coming into Jefferson City and creating more jobs,” Andrea Morrow, a Jefferson City resident, said.

Larry Burkhardt said he thinks the busy street is a good choice for Starbucks, and said he thinks it might be a good thing for Jefferson City.

“It’s a good sign that it is being built, that means they looked at the market here and figured out that a drive-thru could be supported by the population, by the community,” Burkhardt said.

The store is set to open in the spring of 2019, and Burkhardt said construction should start in the next two weeks. A Starbucks spokesperson said the store will employ approximately 25 people.