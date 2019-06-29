Jefferson City robbery and shooting suspect taken into custody

JEFFERSON CITY - Michael L. Miller, 27, has been taken into custody on several charges following Monday's shooting in the 1300 block of Monroe Street.

Angel Escoear, 25, was wounded in the shoulder when he was shot by Miller.

Miller is being held in the Cole County Jail on charges of first degree robbery, first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.

Escoear's roommate Marco Contreras said he and Escoear had only been living in their apartment for a month when Miller entered the home.

The victim told Contreras that Miller walked through the door and held him at gun point without warning.

Contreras walked his roommate to the front porch and moments later their neighbor came out and called 9-1-1.

"He was telling me please take me to the hospital," Contreras said. "He was scared and I was scared, too."

Escoear has since been released from the hospital, according Jefferson City Police Department press release.