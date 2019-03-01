Jefferson City School District addresses social media threat by student
COLUMBIA - Jefferson City Public Schools says threats made by a high school student were never a "legitimate threat to safety, and any rumors to the contrary are completely false."
JCPS said administrators at Jefferson City High School immediately detained the student after learning of the threats on Wednesday. JCPS says an investigation was done and law enforcement notified.
"The student is not at school today, and upon conclusion of the law enforcement investigation, appropriate administrative action will be taken," a statement sent to parents said.
The statement said the Jefferson City Police Department and the staff of Jefferson City High School took, and will continue to take, all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our students and staff.
It said actions taken have fully addressed any threat that existed.
"To reiterate - there is NO threat to student safety at this time," the statement said.
