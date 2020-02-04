Jefferson City School District announces make-up days

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced Tuesday when it will make-up its three snow days.

Staff and students will use the three weather days built in to the calendar at the end of the school year: May 26, 27 and 28.

May 28 will be a three-hour early release for students, replacing the early release on May 21.

The district said a fourth snow day will not result in an additional day for students. However, if the district continues to cancel school, alternate plans will be made to meet the requirements.

Summer school will start June 1 and run through June 25.