Jefferson City School District announces new head football coach

JEFFERSON CITY - A new head coach has been hired by the Jefferson City School District to coach the high school's football team.

Scott Bailey won seven state championships while coaching football at Lamar High School, according to a tweet from JCHS.

JC Schools today announced that Scott Bailey has been hired as the Jefferson City High School head football coach. Coach Bailey has led the Lamar High School football team to seven consecutive state championship wins and was inducted into the MO Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. pic.twitter.com/yR7ypNYrf4 — JC Schools (@JCSchools_) June 9, 2020

"We are excited to welcome Coach Bailey as the new Jays head football coach," said Jefferson City High School activities director, Chad Rizner. "His accomplishments at Lamar are impressive."

Bailey has also coached middle school football teams and at the collegiate level, according to a news release. "He led Miami to runner-up at the state championship game in 2001 before eventually heading to his alma mater, Lamar."

He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

On top of coaching, he will teach strength and conditioning for JCHS.