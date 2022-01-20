During an informal meeting held for the public on Thursday night, three different boundary lines proposed for the Jefferson City School District were on display.
Scenario's A, B, and C will be presented to the school board's seven members on Jan. 24. All three plans will move at least 500 students to different schools. These changes will effect all 11 schools in the district, including elementary, middle, and high schools.
Scenario A
A total of 536 students K-12 will be moved, this includes 274 in elementary, 106 in middle, and 156 in high school. No changes would be made to East and Moreau Heights elementary schools. West, South, and Lawson would only gain students. Belair, Pioneer Trail, and Thorpe Gordon would only lose students. Callaway Hills, North, and Cedar Hill would both gain and lose students. Only one secondary school would be effected.
Scenario B
A total of 1,079 students K-12 will be moved, this includes 264 in elementary, 354 in middle, and 479 in high school. Callaway Hills, East, Moreau Heights, Lawson, and West elementary schools would only gaining students. North, Belair, and Pioneer Trail would only losing students. South, Cedar Hill, and Thorpe Gordon would both gain and lose students.
Scenario C
A total of 631` students K-12 will be moved, this includes 414 in elementary, 93 in middle, and 124 in high school. Callaway Hills, East, and Moreau Heights elementary schools would only gain students. Pioneer Trail, Belair, and North would only lose students. Thorpe Gordon, South, Lawson, and Cedar Hill would both gain and lose students.
Exceptions
Families who would like their students to stay in their current school district have two different options. A list of reasons that a student would be grandfathered in to be eligible to stay if they like will be released after a scenario is chosen. If students don't fit under the grandfathered in option, a special permission can be filed. The Jefferson City school board will consider every individual case.
Father Walter Coats and daughter Alex Coats have been a part of the Pioneer Trail school system for a long time. Alex is one of three girls that would be moved to Lawson no matter what scenario was chosen. Mr. Coats hopes that his girls can stay with Pioneer Trail.
"Now it's a situation where you're going to be pulled out from that, from that setting and put into a new setting, we're just kind of disappointed and hoping that the committee here will see fit to leave us at Pioneer Trail."