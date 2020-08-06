Jefferson City School District prepare for in-person class registration

JEFFERSON CITY - The registration process for students is changing while students also change their classes for the fall semester.

Jefferson City School District’s registration for both middle and high school begins on Wednesday. The locations of registration will be at each respective schools.

The district took extra safety measures to ease COVID-19 concerns.

According to JCS’ director of communication, Ryan Burns, registration will include:

Separating tables

Temperatures checks

Sanitizing furniture in between uses

Alternating entrance/exits to control traffic

Providing masks when needed

Sanitizer stations

One Jefferson City guardian, Crystal Hanks, said that she has already seen JCS participate in social distancing and is sure social distancing practices will be carried out during registration.

“In the store or in school, we are wearing a mask," Hanks said. "My niece has already been to speech and debate camp at the high school already. They were really good about sanitizing before and after. During lunches they kept them distanced and they did a fantastic job with it. I’m impressed so far.”

Burns also stated that JCS expanded its online registration options this summer so families can avoid coming to in-person registration events.

This resulted in over a thousand additional registrants.

As far as the school year, Hanks hopes students are also participating in safety practices just as JCS is.

“I’m nervous because I know she understands to wear a mask —and when and why," Hanks said. "I don't know that everybody else is well educated or, you know, believe the same way so that part makes me nervous. But she [her niece] really needs to be in a classroom because she learns better face to face with the instructor.”

Registration for middle and high school will be from Wednesday to Thursday.

JCS elementary school registration is from Thursday to Friday.