Jefferson City School District to close amid COVID-19 concerns

JEFFERSON CITY - Schools in the Jefferson City School District will be closing on March 18, and will reopen no earlier than April 6, according to a press release.

This closure includes the district's Spring Break, which was already scheduled for March 23 - 27.

The district says the closure is in response to concerns over COVID-19, or the coronavirus, and is an attempt to assist the community in slowing transmission of the virus should a case occur.

The district is not currently set up for extended online learning, but is preparing supplemental learning for students during the extended closure, according to the release.

According to the release, all extra- and co-curricular events, practices and competitions will be canceled during the time schools are closed.