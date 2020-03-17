Jefferson City School District to close amid COVID-19 concerns

18 hours 47 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 12:48:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 News Staff

JEFFERSON CITY - Schools in the Jefferson City School District will be closing on March 18, and will reopen no earlier than April 6, according to a press release.

This closure includes the district's Spring Break, which was already scheduled for March 23 - 27.

The district says the closure is in response to concerns over COVID-19, or the coronavirus, and is an attempt to assist the community in slowing transmission of the virus should a case occur.

The district is not currently set up for extended online learning, but is preparing supplemental learning for students during the extended closure, according to the release. 

According to the release, all extra- and co-curricular events, practices and competitions will be canceled during the time schools are closed.

More News

Grid
List

CPS superintendent explains decision to close schools until mid-April
CPS superintendent explains decision to close schools until mid-April
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said the decision to close schools due to COVID-19 was one of... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 9:13:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Police: One killed in single-car Jefferson City crash
Police: One killed in single-car Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY - Police confirmed one person was killed in a single-car crash on Monday afternoon, according to a press... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 9:09:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Missouri records seventh and eighth case of the coronavirus
BREAKING: Missouri records seventh and eighth case of the coronavirus
ST. LOUIS — Governor Parson announced Monday night that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 8:16:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Emergency coronavirus resolution passed unanimously in Columbia
Emergency coronavirus resolution passed unanimously in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council unanimously passed a resolution to declare a state of emergency in response to fears of... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 3:33:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Mid-Missourians vary on remote work
Mid-Missourians vary on remote work
COLUMBIA - More and more businesses and events are continuing to combat the spread of COVID-19. As of March 15th,... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 3:30:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Urban school choice rally moves online due to COVID-19
Urban school choice rally moves online due to COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - The Urban School Choice Day Rally is being moved online due to COVID-19. The rally, organized... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 3:18:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Businesses feel effects of CDC group gathering recommendations
Businesses feel effects of CDC group gathering recommendations
COLUMBIA -- Recent recommendations from the CDC are limiting the number of people gathering for large events. The CDC says... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 2:33:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Courts adjust operations due to COVID-19 concerns
Courts adjust operations due to COVID-19 concerns
COLUMBIA - Amid recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control as concerns over COVID-19 grow, court systems in Missouri are... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 2:05:47 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Centralia woman makes home-made masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
Centralia woman makes home-made masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
CENTRALIA- A mid-Missouri woman is making face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Tara Mathews took the... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 2:03:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Jefferson City School District to close amid COVID-19 concerns
Jefferson City School District to close amid COVID-19 concerns
JEFFERSON CITY - Schools in the Jefferson City School District will be closing on March 18, and will reopen no... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 12:48:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

UPDATE: MSHSAA does not cancel spring sports despite cancelling State basketball championships
UPDATE: MSHSAA does not cancel spring sports despite cancelling State basketball championships
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) canceled the semifinals and championships for Class 4 and 5... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 12:45:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Daniel Boone Regional Library to close facilities indefinitely
Daniel Boone Regional Library to close facilities indefinitely
COLUMBIA— All Daniel Boone Regional Library facilities and services will be closed indefinitely beginning Tuesday, March 17 over concerns for... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 12:12:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson announces sixth COVID-19 case in Missouri is in Greene County
Gov. Parson announces sixth COVID-19 case in Missouri is in Greene County
KANSAS CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday the state's sixth COVID-19 patient is in Greene County. That brings... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 10:15:12 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Molly's Miles race to go virtual
Molly's Miles race to go virtual
COLUMBIA — A local 5K is going virtual amid COVID-19 concerns. The Molly's Miles 5K will not be happening... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 9:37:00 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

How to keep coronavirus fears from affecting your mental health
How to keep coronavirus fears from affecting your mental health
(CNN) -- The constant spring of information, precautions and warnings, whether it's straight from the CDC or some recirculated, dubiously-sourced... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 9:10:56 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia Public Schools to cancel classes starting Wednesday
Columbia Public Schools to cancel classes starting Wednesday
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will cancel classes starting Wednesday, March 18. In an e-mail to families and staff... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 8:51:00 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

List of school cancellations, changes due to COVID-19
List of school cancellations, changes due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Here we will post a running list of school districts that have canceled or modified schedules/learning plans in... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 7:58:00 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting
5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say five people including an officer and a gunman are dead after a shooting at... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 6:50:00 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 40°
9am 42°
10am 44°
11am 45°