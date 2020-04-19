Jefferson City Schools announces 2020 teacher of the year finalists

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District and Jefferson City Public Schools Foundation have selected six educators as finalists for the 2020 Eisinger Teacher of the Year award.

The Selection Committee, a group of six Jefferson City area community members, selects finalists based on written applications submitted in February. Finalists were then interviewed last week through a virtual video conference.

“It is wonderful to have some positive news to celebrate in the midst of the current circumstances,” Superintendent Dr. Larry Linthacum said. “Now more than ever, our teachers are demonstrating just how committed they are to ensuring success for our students, and we are incredibly proud of these six individuals who represent the best of the best from our JC Schools team.”

The six finalists are:

Jacob Baker, Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Susan Isaacs, Callaway Hills Elementary

Trudy Lakes, Lewis and Clark Middle School

Megan McReynolds, Capital City High School

Aimee Veile, Jefferson City High School

Lisa Wieberg, Southwest Early Childhood Center

The Eisinger Teacher of the Year and Eisinger Outstanding Educator award recipients will be named and recognized through a virtual process later this spring.