Jefferson City Schools begins offering bus stop meals

1 day 14 hours 55 minutes ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:21:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News
By: Michael Van Schoik, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Schools started offering a new way for students to receive meals during extended school closures on Thursday. The district began offering bus stop meals, which include both breakfast and lunch.

The new food option is part of the school district's "Mission Nutrition." Students can get meals two different ways - Grab 'N Go/Drive-Thru meals at various school locations or at bus stops. 

Eight different buses will run various routes with multiple stops Monday through Friday. 

Students in several different neighborhoods walked up to the buses on Thursday to grab their meals. Bus drivers at a few different routes said it was either really busy or really slow at certain stops, but said they anticipated stops to get busier throughout the week. 

According to Jefferson City Schools, the "bus stops are not school specific, but rather designed regionally to include as many high-need areas as possible."

Both menus for the Grab 'N Go and bus stops will be the same each day of the week. Grab 'N Go Meals are offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The bus stops range in time depending on the route, with each stop lasting about 5 minutes.

According to the district, "students age 2-18 years of age can obtain a meal regardless of previous eligibility status."

Here is a list of the different Grab 'N Go/Drive-Thru locations and bus stop locations. 

Grab 'N Go Meals

  • East Elementary 
  • North Elementary 
  • Pioneer Trail Elementary 
  • South Elementary 
  • Thorpe Gordon Elementary 
  • West Elementary 
  • Lewis and Clark Middle School
  • Thomas Jefferson Middle School 

Bus Stop Routes and Times 

Bus 1

Bus 2
Bus 3
 Bus 4 

Bus 5 
Bus 6 
Bus 7 
Bus 8
