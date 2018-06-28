Jefferson City Schools Consider Cutting Tax Rate

Director of school-community relations, David Luther, said, "That's important to folks, that they know what they're going to be paying as far as public school taxes on every $100 of assessed valuation."

The district's new budget calls for starting teacher pay of $31,671, while full-time teachers, librarians and counselors each will get a $2,400 raise. Administrators will get a $3,700 raise, and custodians will get $1,200. The vote to lower the property tax could appear on next April's ballot.