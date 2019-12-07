Jefferson City schools could be arming nurses with anti-overdose drug

1 day 11 hours 35 minutes ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 2:42:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News
By: Michael Van Schoik, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public School nurses could be getting a new medication to add to their medicine cabinets - one that is specifically used to prevent a drug overdose. 

The school district is finalizing a decision on whether or not to add Naloxone, or Narcan, to every middle school and high school's medical supply.

This comes after a recommendation by the Missouri School Board Association for the whole state of Missouri. The district's Director of Health Services said the district wanted to jump on this recommendation as soon as they could. 

"We are finding that this is an opportunity for us to take advantage of this tool that's being allowed for us to use," Chad Sooter said. 

The school district will review the proposal again on Monday to hopefully finalize a decision. Sooter said he is already ready to go if the district approves the proposal.

"If the policy is approved on Monday, I already have Narcan in stock in my office ready to roll out," he said. 

Sooter also said he has begun training school nurses on how to properly use Narcan.

"Once my nurses are trained and comfortable, they will be able to train other staff members to use this in their schools as well," Sooter said.

He also said the use implementing Narcan is precautionary and would be used just on an emergency basis. 

"It is one of those things where it is better to have the medication and not use it than to need it and not have it," Sooter said.

The overdose reversal drug is also commonly used by emergency responders. According to Jefferson City Fire Chief Jason Turner, the drug has been a helpful tool in these types of situations. 

"We have successfully used it here in Jefferson City over the last two years and we continue to improve the program as much as we can," he said.

Turner said the city's fire department used the drug nearly 11 times within the first several months of implementing it. He said the department is currently collecting more data on how often it has been used in the last few years.

Turner also said the drug is known to be quite safe.

"If the indicators are there for us to use it and were something else to be wrong with the patient, it will not harm the patent," he said.

National data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that drug overdoses, particularly opioid overdoses, have increased throughout the country.

According to the CDC, more than 700,000 people have died from drug overdoses between 1999 and 2017. In 2017 there were more than 70,000 overdose deaths. Nearly 68% of those deaths in 2017 were from opioids.

More News

Grid
List

Gunfire causes property damage at Fulton Break Time
Gunfire causes property damage at Fulton Break Time
FULTON - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Break Time in Fulton Friday night. According to... More >>
52 minutes ago Saturday, December 07 2019 Dec 7, 2019 Saturday, December 07, 2019 1:25:00 AM CST December 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man dies after College Avenue pedestrian vs. car crash
UPDATE: Man dies after College Avenue pedestrian vs. car crash
COLUMBIA - A man died after being hit by a car on College Avenue in Columbia. Police say 21-year-old... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 9:34:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Missouri minimum wage set to increase
Missouri minimum wage set to increase
MISSOURI - Missouri’s minimum wage rate is set to go up again soon. The state minimum wage will increase... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 5:21:41 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Governor's Mansion hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony
Governor's Mansion hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are inviting families to join them at the Governor's... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 3:50:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Travelers asked to take alternative routes near Lamine River area
Travelers asked to take alternative routes near Lamine River area
BOONEVILLE - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office is asking travelers to find an alternate route on Highway 41 going to... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 3:02:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Ex-Columbia police chief pleads to lesser charge in DWI case
Ex-Columbia police chief pleads to lesser charge in DWI case
COLUMBIA - Former Columbia police chief Ken Burton has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after originally being charged with driving... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Mother remembers Hallsville teen who died in overnight crash
Mother remembers Hallsville teen who died in overnight crash
HALLSVILLE - Kari Hallowell, the mother of 17-year-old Hayden Holt, who died in an overnight car crash after being chased... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 2:04:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Official: Pensacola shooter was Saudi aviation student
Official: Pensacola shooter was Saudi aviation student
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)- Two U.S. officials have identified the shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola as a second... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 1:53:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Mizzou Arena set to host Norm Stewart Classic for first time
Mizzou Arena set to host Norm Stewart Classic for first time
COLUMBIA - This weekend, 47 high school basketball teams from five states will go head-to-head in the 2019 Norm Stewart... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 1:24:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Drew Lock heads into second career start with Broncos
Drew Lock heads into second career start with Broncos
COLUMBIA- Former MU Quarterback Drew Lock is set to make his second start with the Denver Broncos this Sunday versus... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 12:28:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in Sports

Deputies: Man shot after starting fight with homeowners near Huntsdale
Deputies: Man shot after starting fight with homeowners near Huntsdale
BOONE COUNTY- A 52-year-old male suffered two gunshot wounds Thursday night after getting into a fight with two people at... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 10:53:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Missing Missouri woman's phone, shoes found during search
Missing Missouri woman's phone, shoes found during search
RICH HILL- Relatives of a missing Missouri mother say they are growing increasingly concerned after deputies found the woman's phone,... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 10:22:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Authorities investigate overnight fatal crash in Columbia
UPDATE: Authorities investigate overnight fatal crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Hayden Holt, a 17-year-old from Hallsville, died in an overnight car crash... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 6:41:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Marshall man arrested after armed robbery attempt
Marshall man arrested after armed robbery attempt
MARSHALL - Police arrested a man Thursday after they said he tried to rob a loan office. Employees of... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 4:23:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools to build first-of-its-kind nature school
Columbia Public Schools to build first-of-its-kind nature school
COLUMBIA - Soon, every fifth grader in Boone County will have the opportunity to learn math, history, language arts and... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 3:44:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in Top Stories

The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms, ice, and extreme cold. This winter could see similar systems, however, the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 9:00:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in Weather

Extreme winter weather does not disprove climate change nor global warming
Extreme winter weather does not disprove climate change nor global warming
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is often attacked in an attempt to prove climate change and global warming are not real.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 8:25:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in Weather

Snow Days: How school districts decide when to call off school
Snow Days: How school districts decide when to call off school
COLUMBIA - While most of us use the weather forecast in order to plan our own day, some people need... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 7:56:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in Weather
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 28°
4am 27°
5am 27°
6am 28°