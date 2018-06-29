Jefferson City schools streamlining lesson plans

JEFFERSON CITY – Teachers will soon have better access to lesson plans once a software overhaul by Jefferson City Public Schools is completed.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Staff Development Gretchen Guitard said the district is moving its current lesson plan database into a program called Schoolnet.

“The new system creates more streamlined access to lesson plans, giving teachers more time to focus on other things,” Guitard said.

Guitard said the main benefit of using Schoolnet is teachers will now have shared lesson plans that will be interactive and searchable.

“As opposed to just looking at Word documents, the database lesson plans have embedded hyperlinks and searchable content,” she said.

The district has been using Schoolnet since 2014, but lesson plans have not been available until now. Initially, the program was used for assessment purposes allowing teachers to track the progress of their students.

Assistant to the Superintendent for Planning and Assessment Dawn Berhorst explained that her office is working with Guitard to facilitate training for the new system.

“Within the last month we’ve done some joint training to show teachers how to access the curriculum, as well as how to access a variety of data elements on the students that they have in their classes,” she said.

Guitard said some teachers currently have access to the new database, and full access will be available to all teachers by the start of the next academic year.