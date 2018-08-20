Jefferson City Schools to Talk Options in Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - Representatives from Jefferson City Public Schools will cross the river to Holts Summit to lay out options for a possible new high school or high school campus in the district.
Officials have not yet picked a location for a new building to house secondary students. The meetings are being held to gather community input on three possible options laid out by Jefferson City Public Schools. The district could:
- Build a new high school and renovate the existing high school for $67 million,
- Add on to the current high school for $53 million, or
- Add a second campus to the current high school for $45 to $49 million.
The Holts Summit Community Betterment Association will host the event. Group president Pamela Murray says she approached district representatives about holding an event in Holts Summit. The district's boundaries extend into southern portions of Callaway County.
