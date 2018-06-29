Jefferson City Senior Wins National Music Scholarship

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Kael Upschulte, a senior-to-be at Jefferson City High School, recently took the top award for the Eric T. Schabacker Recording & Music Business Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes emerging talent in the field of music entertainment.

In a letter from Schabacker to Kael, he noted, "Applications were received from as far west as southern California, as far east as New York, as far south as southern Florida and most points in between. The selection committee for this year's scholarship were overwhelmed with the number of applicants, their diversity and, more than anything else, the quality and background of those who applied."

Kael will spend one week this summer with Eric at Winterwood Studios studying various aspects of the music and recording industries.



The Eric T. Schabacker Recording & Music Business Scholarship Award:

Record Producer and Music Business veteran Eric T. Schabacker is offering young music enthusiasts, songwriters and up and coming recording engineers the opportunity to improve their knowledge of these industries by studying with him at Winterwood Recording Studios. The recipient of the annual Scholarship Award spends one week with Eric at his his Ozark Mountain facility learning about the business and promotional aspects of performing, the ins and outs of music copyrights, the world of music publishing, songwriting tips and the latest recording procedures.

Schabacker's past accomplishments in the music industry include the formation of one of Florida's most successful booking agencies and recording studio complexes. He earned his Music Business Certification from the Berklee College of Music after finishing undergraduate and graduate studies at Rollins College. Eric was the founder and past president of The Southern Recording Association, has conducted numerous Music Business Seminars and has had his hand in more than 100 gold and platinum albums worldwide. He currently resides in the Ozark Mountains of Northwest Arkansas where he presides over Winterwood Recording Studios, Sonic Rescue, Advantage Music Business Consultants and Nashville Song Evaluation.