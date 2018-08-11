Jefferson City shooting leaves one injured

JEFFERSON CITY - One person was shot late Thursday night and is facing nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to a release, Jefferson City Police responded to a report of several gunshots with one subject shot at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of East High Street. Upon arrival, officers contacted the gunshot victim, who suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional information will be released following an investigation.