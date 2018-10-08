Jefferson City shooting leaves one person in the hospital

JEFFERSON CITY - One person is in the hospital after a shooting in a Jefferson City park Monday.

According to Jefferson City Police Department, the shooting happened at East Miller Park in southeast Jefferson City.

JCPD told KOMU 8 at least one person is left in the hospital, but there is no known information on the victim's condition.

Several people were in the park at the time of the shooting, but everyone left the scene after the shots were fired.

Detectives are looking for possible suspects.