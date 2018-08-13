Jefferson City shots fired arrests lead to second shooting arrest

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said Thursday it arrested three people in connection with a shots fired incident on Monroe Street. Police named one of the suspects as the shooter from another shooting in Jefferson City.

Jefferson City Police officers said they responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Monroe Street Wednesday. Police said the caller gave a description of the gray car leaving the scene which allowed officers to locate the car within five minutes down Highway 54.

According to JCPD, officers chased the vehicle to Southwest Blvd and detained four people in the car. Police also found two handguns and drugs inside the car.

JCPD said they arrested Jefferson City resident Elijah Sullivan, 21, for charges related to Wednesday's incident and potential charges related to a shooting on Sept. 30 on the 200 block of Pine Street. Detectives believe Sullivan shot a man in the leg just before 10:30 a.m. Three neighboring schools were placed on lock down the day of the shooting.

Two more people from Jefferson City were arrested for various charges in connection to Wedneaday's shooting. Loretta Lewis, 27, was charged with armed criminal action and helping the suspect involved in the shooting. 29-year-old Leroy Spinks was charged with shooting a firearm at a person and armed criminal action.

According to police, Spinks got into an argument and shot at a potential victim. Police said Spinks is a convicted felon.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the current charges against all three suspects).