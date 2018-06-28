Jefferson City students see science through a new lens

JEFFERSON CITY - Teachers at Jefferson City High School worked together to give students a science experience from a new perspective. On Wednesday, May 9th, JCHS gave one classroom the chance to use virtual reality headsets to see science in a more visual way.

The JCHS science teacher Jackie Johnson received a grant from Jay Pride Alive, the JCHS Alumni Association, to purchase the headsets for her classroom. Johnson said she didn't think she was going to receive the grant because she heard back much later than expected. "When they came in my classroom and told me I legitimately screamed and jumped for joy," Johnson said. Special Education teacher Alison Whelan and her students emailed Mrs. Johnson inviting her to teach a science lesson using the VR headsets. The lesson was intended to improve student writing and communication skills. "They don't get the fun stuff, they don't get are they don't get music, they don't get science!," Whelan said. "When Jackie and I were talking about the grant, and the headsets going everywhere I was like my kids would love it, they would go bananas!"

"The possibilities are endless, kids can learn about content they can go just based on interest and go to places they didn't think they could ever see before," Johnson said.

Johnson and Whelan worked together on this lesson, an experience Whelan said was important to her students.

"I'm just really overall overjoyed like one of our students who is non-verbal started tapping his foot and was just rocking because he was just so excited. I had the kids write emails and to them to know oh my email invited this person, my email did this so they could see their work has purpose," Whelan said.

Johnson said she felt the same way, "I love that they're getting to explore things that they already learned about but I mean you've seen how excited they are to see the things that they already talked about and I'm not sure that we get that same level of excitement all the time in the classroom."