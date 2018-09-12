Jefferson City SWAT Team Arrest Wanted Man

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police Department's SWAT team arrested a man wanted on a drug arrest warrant in Illinois.

22-year-old James Tatum was taken into custody for the Federal Narcotics Indictment for suspicion of crack cocaine distribution in Illinois and for possible involvement in shots fired incidents in Jefferson City.

According to a Jefferson City Police Department news release, Tatum tried to escape from a residence at 106 East Franklin Street out a side deck area when he was surrounded by armed SWAT members. He threw a handgun he was holding and ran back to the residence. SWAT members arrested him inside.

There were no injuries, and no other charges are pending.