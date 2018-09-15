Jefferson City SWAT Team Called to Police Standoff

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers and the Jefferson City Police Department SWAT team responded to an apartment in the 2200 block of Weathered Rock Road in response to an indivdual threatening to harm himself with a weapon.

The 61-year-old Jefferson City resident called 9-1-1, saying he was upset and wanted police officers to come to his residence.

When officers arrived, the subject refused to come outside to make contact with the officers. Negotiations continued via the 9-1-1 operator. The subject said he was armed but did not threaten the officers on the scene.

At 6:58 p.m. the subject agreed to come out of the house unarmed.

SWAT officers cleared the residence and found two handguns inside.

The subject was taken to a local hospital for treatment and no chargers are anticipated at this time.