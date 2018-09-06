Jefferson City SWAT Team Serves Narcotics Search Warrants

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police Department's SWAT Team served two separate narcotics-related search warrants in the city on Friday.

The first warrant was served around 10:00 A.M. Friday morning. While the initial search warrant on East Miller Street was for narcotics, Jefferson City Police Detectives found a number of items inside the house that matched the description of stolen items taken in various bulgaries in the area. A second search warrant for the area was obtained, and the items were taken into evidence. Henry Williams, a Jefferson City resident, was charged with posession of narcotics with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property. Sonya Clark, also from Jefferson City, was charged with posession of drug paraphenalia.

A second search warrant was served in the 700 block of Broadway, leading to the arrest of two more people. Robert Lee Jones and Marnee Jenkins, both residents of Jefferson City, were arrested for posession of a controlled substance and posession of drug paraphenalia.

All in custody were transported to the Cole County Jail pending formal charges. No one was injured during these incidents.