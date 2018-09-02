Jefferson City Talks Money

The budget is set for $65 million. This is a 3 percent increase from last year.

It includes small increases in health insurance and retirement funding. And a new $325 thousand software plan that officials say they need.

"We looked at it in the spring, and we felt it would be one of the things we would deal with in the budget process because it was something we knew we had to do to bring us up to date. And so everybody agreed that that was an item we had to improve," said budget chair Ken Ferguson.

The budget committee also looked into boosting funding for additional police and fire staff but decided that the software plan was more urgent.