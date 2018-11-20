Jefferson City Teacher and Coach Arrested for Stalking

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Jefferson City Public Schools teacher and coach Saturday for stalking.

A person filed a restraining order against 31-year-old Joshua Edward Grotzinger of Rocheport back in October and the court ordered him to stay 2,500 feet away from the person's home or work. In addition, Grotzinger could not have any contact with the person who filed the order. The court also ordered him not to possess any firearms or dangerous instruments and to not consume or possess any intoxicants.

Prosecutor Jonathan Wayne Bertz filed the original charges.