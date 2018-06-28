Jefferson City Teen Injured by Alleged Drunk Driver

JEFFERSON CITY - A 48-year-old Jefferson City woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and second-degree assault after she crashed her vehicle into a teen driver's Thursday night while allegedly drunk.

The woman, Sanjuvini Sanders, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto eastbound Missouri Boulevard from South Country Club Drive when she collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

A 16-year-old Jefferson City girl who was driving the car suffered moderate injuries in the accident and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

A 15-year-old passenger in the victim's car was uninjured in the accident.

(Editor's note: Sanjuvini Sanders was previously stated as a male. The story has been changed to state that Sanders is female.)