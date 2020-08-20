Jefferson City teenager seriously injured after car crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City teenager was seriously injured in a crash on U.S. 54, Tuesday, after her car traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Sadie Jacobs, 18, was traveling at a high speed and missed a curve, according to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jacobs' car traveled off the right side of the road, overturning and ejecting Jacobs. The report said she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The teenager was flown to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
Officials said no other cars were involved in the incident.
