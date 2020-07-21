Jefferson City thunderstorms caused flooding and damage to local apartments

JEFFERSON CITY — Severe thunderstorms came through Jefferson City on Sunday and resulted in major damage for tenants of several apartment buildings.

Four apartment buildings off of East McCarty Street and Christopher Place were flooded, which caused at least 25 tenants to have to remove their belongings and relocate.

According a statement from the Jefferson City Fire Department, the department responded to at least 25 incidents, nine of which were water-related.

There were no injuries reported, according to the statement.

Some tenants, including Earnette Smith, were shocked because they have not experienced flooding in the area before.

“I’ve been in Jefferson City 27 years, and here [The Christopher Place apartments] for nine and this has never, ever happened in this area," he said. "We didn’t see this coming.”

Smith said he felt terrified when the water came into his home, and overwhelmed with the amount of damage it caused.

“Water was gushing through my front door and it was closed," he said. "I tried getting the door open and it wouldn’t open. When I finally was able to get it opened, a rushing wave knocked me down. When I was able to get up I was waist deep in my living room.”

The American Red Cross of Jefferson City received calls for assistance at about 6 p.m. and decided to step in to help.

Abigail Anderson, Red Cross executive director of central and northern Missouri , said that the organization worked with the families directly and provided warm beds for them to sleep in last night.

“Additionally, we are going to be helping with financial assistance where it is implacable, that takes place through disaster assessments," she said. "Also, disaster recovery case work. That’s an ongoing service that we provide to any client for any situation. That may be fire, flooding or what have you.”

Smith said he isn’t going to stress over the damage, but to look at the bigger picture.

“I’m just going to pick up the pieces, get estimates and go forward," he said. "It’s tragic, but it’s nature. It’s not like anyone had control over it. I am happy to be alive."

For natural disaster emergency relief, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/missouri.html.