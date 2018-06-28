Jefferson City to host workshop to start new farmers market

Jefferson City - A workshop on Tuesday and Wednesday in Jefferson City will help sprout ideas on how to move forward with the establishment of a new farmers market. Jefferson City recently received federal funds to grow local food. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation among other departments have partnered to give select cities funding to develop community gardens.

The Local Food, Local Places program mission statement says it strives to boost economic opportunity for local farmers and businesses, improve access to local food and revitalize the community by developing and supporting local food markets.

Jefferson City was selected out of 300 applicants to be one of 26 cities to participate in the program.

Jefferson City resident Ken Luebbering is a local farm food advocate and helped write the application for the grant. Luebbering believes a new farmers market will help to refresh the community and provide needed resources.

"As more people are moving into the downtown area residentially they need access to quality food in a walkable neighborhood, and that currently does not exist," said Luebbering. He also mentioned that it's important to know the condition of the food you're eating and where it comes from.

The program workshop will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church. Downtown Jefferson City programming officials are welcoming all interested community members, leaders and farmers to the discussion.

[Editor's note: Source's name has been corrected from Kent to Ken.]