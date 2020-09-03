Jefferson City traffic stop turned into a pursuit

JEFFERSON CITY- A Jefferson City police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for exceeding the posted speed limit Wednesday night.

The vehicle did not yield to the patrol and a pursuit occurred.

The vehicle traveled on multiple streets before reaching the intersection on Adams Street where it crashed. All four occupants of the car then fled on foot.

Responding officers created a perimeter and began looking for the subjects.

Two juvenile males and one juvenile female were taken into custody and transported to the Prenger Family Center for their role in the pursuit.

The fourth subject, 18-year-old Zacchaeus Sanders, was found inside the perimeter and transported to the Cole County Jail.

Sanders is currently being held on outstanding warrants from the state of Florida.

The Cole County Prosecutor is requesting additional charges for tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

The owner of the vehicle in which the subjects were operating did not realize her vehicle had been taken from her home until contacted by authorities.