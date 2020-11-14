JEFFERSON CITY – Crowds of Trump supporters gathered at the state capitol to protest the projection President Trump lost re-election.
The event was organized by Republican state Senator Cindy O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was joined by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and Dan Hartman, who is the state director for Republican Senator Josh Hawley.
All three spoke inside the capitol rotunda. They called for improvement to election integrity across the nation. None of the speakers cited any proved examples of election fraud.
Secretary Ashcroft claimed voting by mail unraveled the election process, but also said Missouri was a model for how other states should hold elections.
"The best thing we did is we didn't have many people use the mail-in ballots," Ashcroft said. "We had far more people that used the absentee ballot. What we saw people doing was bringing those absentee ballots back in-person. We saw a lot of people who were voting absentee who were going ahead and voting in-person."
Missouri does not make a distinction on the Secretary of State's website between the amount of mail-in and absentee ballots.
Combined, nearly 830,000 Missourians voted through mail-in or absentee ballots. Overall, there were close to 3 million Missourians who voted in this year's election, according to unofficial results from Ashcroft's office.
"Anybody can make whatever projection they want," Ashcroft added. "The determination is made by the people, then by the electors. We haven't even certified the results. In most our states, there are challenges going on. So, I think it is important we follow the process."
States are expected to finish certifying their vote counts through the end of November. Electors will cast their votes in December.