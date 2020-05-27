Jefferson City Veterans Council holds alternate ceremony due to COVID-19

1 day 14 hours 34 minutes ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News
By: Alex Angle, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - The location of the annual Memorial Day ceremony may have changed, but the meaning of it stayed the same. 

Jefferson City Veterans Council usually holds a ceremony at the Jefferson City National Cemetery to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. However, the Department of Veterans Affairs prohibited ceremonies in national cemeteries this year because of COVID-19. 

So, the council hosted an alternate ceremony outside the Capitol at the Veterans Memorial. The event was shorter than past years, but it sill held the same significance. 

Don Hentges, Jefferson City Veterans Council President and Vietnam veteran, said he participates in the ceremony to honor his fallen friend who lost his life in Vietnam. 

"I made him a promise that day that he would never be forgotten and I do everything I can to make sure those guys are not forgotten," Hentges said.

One Vietnam veteran, Charles Goodin, said he attends Memorial Day ceremonies almost every year. His whole family has served. Goodin said its important to remember people's sacrifices. 

"The price of freedom is not free, as we have all heard so many times," Goodin said.

Although the ceremony couldn't be held in the cemetery, the Jefferson City National Cemetery is still open to the public.

