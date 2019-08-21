Jefferson City Veterans Council Honor Fallen Veterans

By: Andrea Park
JEFFERSON CITY - A Memorial Day service sponsored by the Jefferson City Veterans Council was held Monday morning at the Jefferson City National Cemetery.

The program featured a two bell ceremony, which allowed participants to honor veterans who have died in the past year. After the bell was sounded at the calling of each veteran's name, family and friends came forward to place a poppy in the memorial wreath.

Public Affairs Officer Jeremy Amick was the keynote speaker of the ceremony. In his speech, Amick encouraged others to focus and continue to listen to stories from veterans in order to have first hand accounts of military service.

"Although we are all here to recognize those that have already passed," said Amick. "A lot of the folks that are in this very cemetery, we don't know much about, so their stories have been lost."

Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Tom Ward said, "It's important to memorialize veterans because it rejuvenates the patriotism in yourself and it honors those that gave their lives for America."

Other speakers at the ceremony included Mayor Eric Struemph, Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Greg Kindle and Jefferson City Veterans Council Don Hentges.

 

