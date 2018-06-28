Jefferson City Voters to Decide Lodging Tax





The city will the use the additional four cents to build a new conference and convention center in downtown Jefferson City. The project's plans also include not only a meeting space but also a parking garage adjacent to a privately-funded hotel.

JEFFERSON CITY - In February, Jefferson City voters will decide whether or not to increase the city's lodging tax to help pay for a new conference center. If passed, the lodging tax will increase from three cents to seven cents. The lodging tax will only affect the customers of the 13 hotels in the Jefferson City city limits. Overnight guests who stay in one of the city's hotels will have to pay the four cent increase.