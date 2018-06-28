Jefferson City Votes to Extend Sales Tax

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City residents voted Tuesday to extend the city's half-cent sales tax through 2016. The sales tax was originally enacted in 2007.

Fifty-nine percent of money generated from the sales tax will be used to fund various public works projects. Nineteen percent of the funds raised will be spent on public safety projects. Ten percent of the money will be used towards parks projects, with the possibility of building a multipurpose recreation site. Two percent of the funds raised will be used for the improvement of information and technology services, with the remaining ten percent put towards contingency spending. Contingency spending includes economic development and various other emerging projects.

The vote passed by more than a three-to-one margin. Less than 3,000 people turned out to vote, more than 43,000 people live in Jefferson City.