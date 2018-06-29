Jefferson City Ward 4 Residents to Vote in Ward 5 Elections

JEFFERSON CITY - On Tuesday, April 3, residents of the former Ward 4, Precinct 1 will vote on a Ward 5 ballot even though their polling location has not changed.

The boundary change was approved in February. Ward 5 resiednts will be voting on three charter amendments and select a candidate for City Council among Bob Gilbert, Larry D. Hnery Jr., J. Scott Stacey and Sharon (Sherrie) Koechling-Burnett.