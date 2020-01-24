Jefferson City will tear down building at High St. and Madison

JEFFERSON CITY - After more than a year and a half of sitting empty, and with holes throughout, a Jefferson City eyesore is being torn down.

As part on an agreement between the current owners of 200 E High St. and the city, ownership will be transferred between the two.

Business owners in the area say they're sad to see it go, but it's time for it to happen.

"It's definitely not pretty to look at right now, You don't want to see any of the older buildings go just with the historical value there," Cameron Schulte, owner of Tolson Drug said. "But that's also kind of causing a disturbance to anyone who's coming to visit the downtown."

Schulte isn't the only one who thinks it was time. Sam Bushman of Samuels Tuxedos and Gifts said he agrees with Schulte.

"Well, it is time for it to go," Bushman said.

Bushman says he's seen multiple businesses come and go in the area, but it's bittersweet for the demolition of a historic building.

He also said having this happen to a building just as old as his makes him want to check into the safety of his own building.

"You know, talking to some other property owners where we're all saying, you know, perhaps we need to bring in some engineers and look at our buildings because it could just as easily happen to 236 East High, which is my location," Bushman said.

As part of the agreement, the walls on the north, west, and south sides of the building will be demolished. The fourth wall on the east side is shared by the property at 202 E High Street.

Those owners have 21 days from the time the agreement was executed.

Mayor Carrie Tergin said the cost will be split between the city and the current owner.

KOMU 8 reached out to the owners of 200 and 202 E High Street, but did not hear back.