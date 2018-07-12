Jefferson City Wins Trash Lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY - Earlier this week, the Missouri Court of Appeals decided in favor of Jefferson City and its trash program.

"We're happy and excited and feel vindicated and justified," said Drew Hilpert, Jefferson City attorney.

George Massengale, a Jefferson City resident, filed a lawsuit against the city in 2010 after the city required a trash collection service for all residents in 2009. Previously, residents were charged per bag, but the ordinance required a flat fee for all residents.

In 2011, the city put the continuation of trash collection to a vote. Residents passed the vote, which kept the trash collection service.

The court's recent ruling will allow the city to keep trash collection services as they currently operate.